Former Premier League defender named FC Málaga City player-coach

Daryl Finch Malaga Tuesday, 26 December 2023, 17:02

Local fifth-tier side FC Málaga City have announced the shock signing of former Premier League defender Steven Caulker. The 31-year-old will not only join the playing squad but will also take on the role of joint head coach.

In a statement published on Instagram, the Almuñécar-based club said they were "beyond proud" to announce the signing of the former Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur Cardiff, Queen's Park Rangers and Southampton man who also represented both England (one cap in a friendly) and Sierra Leone at international level.

"We could not be more excited to have a player/coach of his calibre and experience here with us in Spain," the statement read, adding: "He has already met and began to integrate his influence into the first team squad and will be a huge mentor across the academy from 2024."

Caulker, who made 123 appearances in the top tier of English football, most recently played for Wigan Athletic after a spell in Turkey with several clubs, including Fenerbahçe.

"This incredible coup is a statement of what the club has achieved and our ambitious plans as we move into our 10 year anniversary," the club statement concluded.

Winter break

Caulker's signing was announced on Christmas Day after the side concluded the first half of the season with a 2-2 draw in Torredonjimeno which left them thirteenth in their Tercera RFEF group.

At the top end of the division, local sides Torremolinos and Torre del Mar go into the winter break as joint leaders after the former could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Jáen.

The Axarquía-based side, meanwhile, beat Atlético Malagueño on their own turf by a single goal to nil.