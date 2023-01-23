Local football round-up Another defeat for struggling Torremolinos but hope for Málaga City A summary of all of the Segunda and Tercera RFEF action across Malaga province

Segunda RFEF Torremolinos 0 Vélez 1

Things went from bad to worse for Juventud de Torremolinos this weekend. Their already perilous league position, paired with the club's financial problems (which has led to members calling for a motion of no confidence in Iranian president Shahram Hoosfar), were compounded by a 1-0 home defeat in the derby with Vélez. Luismi scored his ninth of the season from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute.

The comeback was made difficult when Dani was sent off for a second yellow early in the second half. However, both teams lost a man each 15 minutes later when Castillo and Espinosa saw red after a clash between the pair.

Antequera 2 Utrera 0

Leaders Antequera made it three wins from three with a 2-0 victory against Utrera who put up a good fight despite being second bottom. A Luis Alcade penalty in the 35th minute gave the hosts the lead, before Michael Conejero made it comfortable with 15 minutes remaining.

Estepona 1 Leganés B 2

Estepona passed up the opportunity to get back to winning ways and suffered a shock defeat to lowly Leganés B. They were 0-2 down by half time and only got a consolation through Frodo once it was much too late.

Back-to-back defeats for wasteful Málaga Femenino Malaga's women's team couldn't respond after defeat last week, crashing to their second consecutive defeat this weekend against Levante's B team. A goal from Gema in the 60th minute was enough to give all three points to the home side who, despite having their chances, were unable to make any of them count.

Tercera RFEF Marbella 0 Torre del Mar 0

Marbella ground out a point the hard way after holding out against Torre del Mar with just nine men. Agus had the hosts' best chance when he hit the crossbar, just before Fran Moreno saw red for his role in a 50/50 challenge. It got worse for Marbella in the 70th minute when Dago foolishly picked up his second yellow. However, despite the late pressure from the visitors, the points were shared.

Motril 0 Málaga City 1

Málaga City picked up a key victory in their fight for survival, beating direct rivals Motril 1-0 on their travels. Centre-back Miguel converted a freekick floated into the box in the 66th minute to move his side within three points of safety.

Atlético Malagueño 4 Torredonjimeno 2

Malaga's reserves remain in playoff contention after a resounding 4-2 win over Torredonjimeno. Despite going in level at the break (1-1), Juan Francisco Funes' side were clearly superior and added more goals in the second half through Alex Rico, Jesús Martín and Chupete. The visitors picked up a consolation in stoppage time.

Jaén 2 El Palo 0

El Palo's title charge was given a setback as they lost 2-0 in the top-of-the-table clash with Jaén. The Malaga side conceded twice in the first half (Urko Arroyo and Antonio López) and could even have gone three down in the second half, but for Adri Paz missing a penalty. The difference between the sides is now five points.