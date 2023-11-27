Five players from local handball team earn World Championship call Costa del Sol Málaga will be well-represented at the tournament which runs from Wednesday until 17 December

Local handball team Costa del Sol Málaga will boast five players at the upcoming Women's World Championship played across three countries: Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Following the conclusion of the Torneo Internacional de España friendly competition where Las Guerreras secured two victories (against Serbia and Argentina) and suffered defeat (against Japan), national team head coach Ambros Martín decided to include three out of the four players from Costa del Sol Málaga in his final roster for the World Championship.

Those who made the final cut are winger Sole López, who is from Malaga and was a last-minute replacement for the injured Jenni Gutiérrez; goalkeeper Merche Castellanos; and central player Silvia Arderius. Eli Cesáreo was the unfortunate player to miss out.

Spain will kick off their campaign this Wednesday against Kazakhstan (8.30pm); on Friday, they face Ukraine (8.30pm), and on Sunday, Brazil (6pm). The final of the tournament is on 17 December.

In the latter game, Spain will have to face up to another Costa del Sol Málaga player heading to the tournament: pivot Gabriela Bitolo.

The fifth player from the club heading to Scandinavia is Rocío Campigli, participating in her fourth World Championship with Argentina.