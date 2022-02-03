The first women's road cycling team in Andalucía is born in Cártama The Prolongo Al-Andalus Women's Team has nine racers and will debut this Saturday at the Women Cycling Pro Costa de Almeria

Andalucía’s first women's road cycling team has been formed in Cártama, in Malaga province. The team is sponsored by Prolongo and is called the Prolongo Al-Andalus Women's Team.

“We had the idea of creating this women's team for a long time. We had been looking into it for years, and we have been able to move it forward, thanks to the support of Prolongo, which is going to give the team its name and with other sponsorship from Malaga companies such as Verosa, BMW Automotor de Malaga and Vive" said the team’s chairman José Miguel Peña.

The team comprises three women from Cordoba, one from Seville, one from Valencia (who learned about the project through another of the cyclists) four team members from Malaga: Rocío Rojas, Lorena Tamayo, Victoria Bandera and Emma Saborido. In addition, support staff include the professional cyclist from Malaga, Pablo Guerrero, who will be one of the team's advisers.

"This year is going to be crucial to gain visibility, double or triple the team in the coming seasons,” said Peña.

The team will officially debut this Saturday, 5 February, as guests at the Woman Cycling Pro Costa de Almeria.

The racing team: Rocío Rojas, Emma Saborido, Alba Herrero, Azahara Pozuelo, Laura Ropero, Gloria Elena Galeano, Salud Morán, Victoria Bandera and Lorena Tamayo.

The coaching staff includes: José Manuel Plaza (sports director), Laura Ramírez (physiotherapist), Manuel Garcia (sports technician), Pablo Guerrero (advisor), and Sergio Morales (diagnostic imaging technician).