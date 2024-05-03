First bike fair comes to Villanueva del Trabuco

SUR in English Malaga Friday, 3 May 2024, 10:32 Compartir Copiar enlace

The first-ever Andalusian Bike Fair, Fanbike, will take place from Friday 24 to Sunday 26 May in Villanueva del Trabuco, creating a gathering for cycling enthusiasts.

The three-day fair will offer a range of activities, including exhibitions of new products, educational courses, entertainment for all ages, guided routes, and initiatives promoting sustainable and social mobility.

Details of the programme can be found online (fanbike.es).