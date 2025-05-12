Fast times and powerful stories define landmark edition of Ronda race

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Alejandro Navarro among other competitors at the start line. J. J. Portabales
101K

Over 9,000 participants tackled the gruelling 101-kilometre ultramarathon organised by the Spanish Legion

Julio J. Portabales

Monday, 12 May 2025, 16:15

The 25th edition of the Spanish Legion's famous 101-kilometre race brought together 9,000 athletes from across Spain on Saturday for one of the country’s most demanding ultramarathons, with elite performances and personal triumphs defining a day full of emotion in the area around Ronda.

Kiko Martínez, from Murcia, claimed victory in the men’s foot race with a blistering time of 8h.17:44, ahead of Juanjo Vidal and four-time champion Joan Marc Falcó.

In the women’s race, María Romero took first place with 9h.06:23, dedicating her win to her late sister.

David González broke the four-hour barrier to win the mountain bike race, while Victoria Mayoral led the women’s field in 5h.16:44.

One extraordinary effort stands out

Among thousands of stories of endurance, the finish of Alejandro Navarro drew widespread recognition. The 47-year-old from Malaga, with 92% disability and tetraplegia, completed the course in 22h.40:06 with the help of a support team, transforming his personal dream into a powerful act of advocacy.

"This is a blessed madness," Navarro said before the start. "I only have my biceps and shoulders. The rest doesn’t move."

Once a member of the Spanish Legion and now reliant on a wheelchair following a spinal injury, Navarro was granted special permission to compete this year. His carefully coordinated effort included a five-person official team, two volunteer runners and external backup vehicles including medical professionals and firefighters.

Navarro’s challenge, titled 'Mi esfuerzo, vuestra lucha', was also a fundraiser for the local autism association AOPA, which supports hundreds of families in Ronda.

