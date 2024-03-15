European Cricket League action hots up as finals week approaches

Daryl Finch Cártama Friday, 15 March 2024, 15:35 Compartir Copiar enlace

The European Cricket League action currently taking place at the Cártama Cricket Oval is gearing up to its climax as the group phase draws to a close this weekend.

The Championship Week, which will see all of the group winners face off, begins on Monday and, at the time of publication, five teams had already sealed their passage.

In the opening weeks of the competition, English side Hornchurch and Jersey's Old Victorians joined Group A winners Jinnah Brescia (Italy) in the next round.

Then, last Friday, defending champions Dreux progressed from Group D after winning the all-French clash with Paris Université Club by 41 runs.

On Monday, Scottish side Forfarshire qualified from Group E, despite coming fourth, by beating Dutch team V.O.C. Rotterdam by six wickets in the play-offs.

At the time of going to press, 2022 winners Pak I Care Badalona (Spain) were getting on well in their quest to reach finals week, with just one more group needing to be decided this weekend.

For those keen on experiencing the action firsthand, there will be four or five 90-minute matches, with each side restricted to ten overs, played daily from 11am to 9pm until the grand final onFriday 22 March. Admission to the matches is free of charge.