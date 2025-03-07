European Cricket League action hots up despite weather challenges

Group action is well under way at the Cártama Oval.

Daryl Finch Malaga Friday, 7 March 2025, 16:38 Compartir

Despite pessimistic weather forecasts for the week, the European Cricket League action has continued at the Cártama Oval with more than half of the group action already taking place.

Just 30 minutes from Malaga city, ECL2025 is pitting 35 champion clubs from across Europe against each other across seven groups, three of which have already been completed, and the fourth drawing to a close today, Friday.

The tournament, often dubbed the 'Champions League of European Cricket', has already seen Darmstadt CC progress after beating 2023 winners Dreux by four wickets in the Group A final.

Reigning champions Hornchurch then started their title defence in the best-possible way by topping Group B and then beating Northern CC by six wickets in the group final.

Danish side Skanderborg then became the latest side to qualify, beating Royal Strikers by five wickets on Tuesday in the Group C decider.

Group D is set to conclude later today, Friday, with the remainder of the group action to be wrapped up by next Sunday, 16 March. After that is the final Championship Week during which the 2025 winner will be crowned following the grand final on Friday, 21 March.

Played in the dynamic T10 format, matches are 90-minute showdowns (running daily from 11.30am to 9pm), all played in Cártama, a now established premier cricketing venue.

Entry is free, and visitors can enjoy a variety of bars, restaurants and entertainment options, creating a family-friendly festival atmosphere.