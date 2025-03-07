Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Group action is well under way at the Cártama Oval. Diana Oros
European Cricket League action hots up despite weather challenges
Cricket

European Cricket League action hots up despite weather challenges

The identity of more than half the teams competing in Championship Week should be known by the end of the play today

Daryl Finch

Malaga

Friday, 7 March 2025, 16:38

Despite pessimistic weather forecasts for the week, the European Cricket League action has continued at the Cártama Oval with more than half of the group action already taking place.

Just 30 minutes from Malaga city, ECL2025 is pitting 35 champion clubs from across Europe against each other across seven groups, three of which have already been completed, and the fourth drawing to a close today, Friday.

The tournament, often dubbed the 'Champions League of European Cricket', has already seen Darmstadt CC progress after beating 2023 winners Dreux by four wickets in the Group A final.

Reigning champions Hornchurch then started their title defence in the best-possible way by topping Group B and then beating Northern CC by six wickets in the group final.

Danish side Skanderborg then became the latest side to qualify, beating Royal Strikers by five wickets on Tuesday in the Group C decider.

Group D is set to conclude later today, Friday, with the remainder of the group action to be wrapped up by next Sunday, 16 March. After that is the final Championship Week during which the 2025 winner will be crowned following the grand final on Friday, 21 March.

Played in the dynamic T10 format, matches are 90-minute showdowns (running daily from 11.30am to 9pm), all played in Cártama, a now established premier cricketing venue.

Entry is free, and visitors can enjoy a variety of bars, restaurants and entertainment options, creating a family-friendly festival atmosphere.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Pretty inland Malaga town hopes to exceed one million tourists in 2025
  2. 2 Costa business owner kidnapped and beaten by three hooded and armed men before being left injured on roadside
  3. 3 Prizes up for grabs during popular Costa del Sol tapas event
  4. 4 Brics, an open door to replace the US dollar or bricked up?
  5. 5 Foreign residents fight against non-biodegradable waste on the coast
  6. 6 Glamour-flavoured pancakes in Puerto Banús
  7. 7 Ugandan school rainwater collection tank campaign on the coast far exceeds intended target
  8. 8 Feminism to take to streets of Malaga on 8 March as an example of unity: 'Equality is still in its infancy'
  9. 9 Luxury holiday rentals are becoming a booming phenomenon in Marbella
  10. 10 Mijas schoolchildren learn importance of correct waste management

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish European Cricket League action hots up despite weather challenges