European Cricket League action continues to thrill in Cártama The group stage of cricket's equivalent of the Champions League is approaching the halfway point

Cricket's equivalent of the Champions League continued at the Cártama Oval this week. This latest edition of the European Cricket League, which will take place until Friday 24 March, is approaching the halfway point of the group stage.

Last week, in the group A final, Hornchurch (UK) came out on top against Byron (Greece), beating them by 10 wickets.

Group B, meanwhile, was won by Farmers (Jersey), who beat Svanholm (Denmark) by seven wickets on Saturday.

The action continued this week, and Group C was settled on Wednesday when Beveren (Belgium) beat Fossum (Norway) by five wickets.

For the remainder of this week, Forfarshire (Scotland), Dreux (France), Vienna CC (Austria), Helsinki Titans (Finland) and Brno (Czech Republic) will be battling it out in Group D, the final of which will take place on Saturday.

Next week

Next week, 13 to 18 March, is the final week of the group action. It will be divided between Group E -Roma CC (Italy), Badalona Shaheen (Spain), United CC Bucharest (Romania), Zagreb Sokol (Croatia) and Star CC (Luxembourg)- and Group F -CIYMS (Ireland), Punjab Lions Nicosia (Cyprus), Ariana KIF (Sweden), Istanbul KSK (Turkey) and Oeiras (Portugal).

The finals, comprising the winners from all of these groups, will conclude the tournament between 20 and 24 March.

The action takes place from Monday to Saturday, from 11am to 9pm, and entrance to the tournament is free.