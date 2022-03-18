European Cricket League finals extended until Saturday after bad weather stops play After three days with no action, Thursday's and Friday's games have been reduced to five overs, instead of the usual ten

The European Cricket League's Championship Week finally got under way this Thursday after it was postponed on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Intense rain and general bad weather affected all the games that were set to be played at the Cártama Oval.

Championship Week consists of a double round-robin format, which sees the top five group stage teams (Alby Zalmi, Tunbridge Wells, Brescia CC, Brigade and Pak I Care Badalona) play each other twice for one of four places in the finals.

The tournament's founder, Daniel Weston, praised the "hard work" done by his team to "get the ground ready", going so far as putting down sawdust on the Cártama Oval and using blowing machines.

Due to the postponements and to allow for all the fixtures to be completed, the format for Thursday and Friday has been condensed so that each game now consists of five overs, instead of the usual ten.

The final will now be held on Saturday and it will determine the overall winner. The format will return to ten overs, weather permitting, and it will see four games played, including the final, which is scheduled to take place at 5pm.