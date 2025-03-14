European Cricket action disrupted at rain-soaked Cártama Oval This was supposed to be the week that we discovered the make-up of the final Championship Week at the European Cricket League. The weather, however, had different plans

This was supposed to be the week that we discovered the make-up of the final Championship Week at the European Cricket League. The weather, however, had different plans.

Heavy and persistent rain at the Cártama Oval saw the abandonment of several games, including all of the Group E action scheduled for Saturday through to Monday.

The weather was slightly kinder to Group F: despite several games being called off, enough action was played for Jersey champions Farmers to progress with the best record after Thursday's group final against Walferdange Optimists fell foul of the weather.

With optimism over the forecast for the weekend, it is hoped the final group (G) will be played out without a hitch ahead of the start of finals week on Monday.

Played in the T10 format, matches are fast-paced 90-minute showdowns - weather permitting. Entry is free.