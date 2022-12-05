England reach Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-finals in cruise control The Three Lions easily beat Senegal and they will next play reigning world champions France

England booked their place in the 2022 Qatar World Cup quarter-finals with a comfortable 3-0 win against Senegal on Sunday night. The Three Lions will next face reigning world champions France.

Impressed by his performance against Wales, Gareth Southgate brought in Phil Foden to replace Raheem Sterling, while also strengthening the midfield with Jordan Henderson and the right-back position with Kyle Walker.

The opening half hour was end to end, as Senegal stepped up to the challenge of playing in a knock-out game. The African champions were lucky not to score the first of the night, if not for very good saves from Jordan Pickford.

Breaking through

However, England finally broke the deadlock in the 38th minute with a quick counterattack that involved Foden, Jude Bellingham and eventual scorer Henderson for the 1-0.

The Three Lions then dealt Senegal a second blow a few seconds before half-time, as Harry Kane finally got his first Wold Cup goal.

The second half was cruise control for England, whose second goal really put a dent in Senegal and their hopes of making it through.

Bukayo Saka would end up scoring the third goal with just over 35 minutes to go, definitively putting England in control until the end of the game.

Southgate's side will play against reigning champions France on Saturday at 8pm.