England XI celebrate their victory. E. C.N.
England XI beat Netherlands to win European Cricket Championship
Sport

England XI beat Netherlands to win European Cricket Championship

Spain came away in third place after seeing off Ireland on the final day of play at the Cártama Oval in Malaga

Nacho Carmona / SUR

Friday, 20 October 2023, 23:52

England XI have won the European Cricket Championship after beating Netherlands XI by eight wickets in the final at the Cártama Oval on Friday evening.

Spain took third place, following a significant seven-wicket win against Ireland that saw them face Netherlands XI in a battle for a place in the final against England XI.

Spain on the final day of the championship and England XI's celebrations. E. C.N.
Imagen principal - Spain on the final day of the championship and England XI's celebrations.
Imagen secundaria 1 - Spain on the final day of the championship and England XI's celebrations.
Imagen secundaria 2 - Spain on the final day of the championship and England XI's celebrations.

The home side, however, lost that qualifier by six wickets, putting an end to Spain's hopes to lift the trophy.

The result was something of a 'déjà vu' for Spain, who also fell just short of a place in the final in the same championship last year.

Last year's champions, Netherlands XI, have had to hand over their title this year to England XI, who celebrated their success in style at the Cártama cricket ground on Friday.

