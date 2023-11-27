Dominant Italy defeat Australia to lift Davis Cup trophy in Malaga Six days of world class tennis came to an end on Sunday with the Italians winning their first World Cup of Tennis in almost 50 years

Anthony Piovesan Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Italy have secured their first Davis Cup title in 47 years after defeating Australia in Sunday's final at the Palacio de Deportes Jose María Martín Carpena in Malaga.

Australia's best chance of the rubber came in the first singles tie between Alexei Popyrin and Matteo Arnaldi in a match that lasted two hours and a half. The young Aussie battled from a set down to level the match, but Arnaldi was too good in the deciding moments of the final set, winning the match, 7-5 2-6 6-4.

The job was left up to world number four Jannick Sinner, fresh off defeating world number one Novak Djokovic on Saturday which steered Italy's place in Sunday's final. He was unstoppable again as he made light work of Australian world number 12 Alex de Minaur, 6-3 6-0, securing the tie 2-0 for the Italians.

It's the second year in a row Australia have been within striking distance of the trophy after finishing runner-up to a buoyant Canada in last year's final. But Italy's win was well-deserved, especially after knocking out the tournament favourites Serbia.

Before Sunday, Italy’s one and only Davis Cup title came all the way back in 1976, when Corrado Barazutti, Adriano Panatta and Paolo Bertolucci contributed to a 4-1 victory over Chile under the stewardship of Italian Davis Cup legend Nicola Pietrangeli.