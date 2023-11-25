Djokovic handed rare defeat as Italy stun Serbia to go through to Davis Cup final on Sunday

Anthony Piovesan Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

The Serbia team has been left shellshocked after Italy staged a remarkable comeback

Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the first singles tie 6-7, 6-2, 6-2 to put his country 1-0 ahead. World number one Novak Djokovic just needed to win his match to send Serbia into Sunday's final against Australia, but standing in his way was world number four Jannick Sinner.

The two played twice at last week's Nitto ATP World Championships in Turin. In the first match, Sinner defeated the 24-time grand slam champion, snapping Djokovic's 19-match winning streak. But the Serb got revenge in the final days later, dispatching the Italian in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic's protest to the chair umpire. Migue Fernandez

The intriguing prelude set up Saturday's blockbuster clash at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena where thousands of fans were treated to world-class tennis fright from the first serve. Sinner claimed the first set 6-2, before the Serb hit back in the second 6-2. Djokovic then had three match points at 5-4 in the final set, but Sinner dug deep and saved them all. He carried that momentum all the way until the end, defeating the world number one 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 and handed Djokovic just his seventh loss of the 2023 season.

Sonego and Sinner get the job done 🙌



Winning in straight sets 6-3 6-4 to clinch a place in the final 🇮🇹#DavisCupFinals | @federtennis | @janniksin pic.twitter.com/BLOM9qxuZc — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 25, 2023

Sinner and Djokovic returned for the all-decisive doubles. The Italian was joined by Lorenzo Sonego and Djokovic paired up with Miomir Kecmanovic. But it was the Italians with the upset, winning comfortable 6-3 6-4 and progressing through to the final against Australia.