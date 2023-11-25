Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Djokovic loses to Sinner at the Davis Cup in Malaga. Migue Fernandez
Djokovic handed rare defeat as Italy stun Serbia to go through to Davis Cup final on Sunday
Tennis

Djokovic handed rare defeat as Italy stun Serbia to go through to Davis Cup final on Sunday

In a dramatic tie at the tennis tournament in Malaga today, the world number one had three match points to secure his country's entry into the final but couldn't get the job done against the Italians

Anthony Piovesan

Malaga

Saturday, 25 November 2023, 22:25

Compartir

The Serbia team has been left shellshocked after Italy staged a remarkable comeback

Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti in the first singles tie 6-7, 6-2, 6-2 to put his country 1-0 ahead. World number one Novak Djokovic just needed to win his match to send Serbia into Sunday's final against Australia, but standing in his way was world number four Jannick Sinner.

The two played twice at last week's Nitto ATP World Championships in Turin. In the first match, Sinner defeated the 24-time grand slam champion, snapping Djokovic's 19-match winning streak. But the Serb got revenge in the final days later, dispatching the Italian in straight sets.

Novak Djokovic's protest to the chair umpire.
Novak Djokovic's protest to the chair umpire. Migue Fernandez

The intriguing prelude set up Saturday's blockbuster clash at the Palacio de Deportes Jose Maria Martin Carpena where thousands of fans were treated to world-class tennis fright from the first serve. Sinner claimed the first set 6-2, before the Serb hit back in the second 6-2. Djokovic then had three match points at 5-4 in the final set, but Sinner dug deep and saved them all. He carried that momentum all the way until the end, defeating the world number one 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 and handed Djokovic just his seventh loss of the 2023 season.

Sinner and Djokovic returned for the all-decisive doubles. The Italian was joined by Lorenzo Sonego and Djokovic paired up with Miomir Kecmanovic. But it was the Italians with the upset, winning comfortable 6-3 6-4 and progressing through to the final against Australia.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Watch as Malaga's spectacular Christmas lights dazzle big crowds at this year's official switch on
  2. 2 Estepona's drought solution: a fast-build desalination plant by the sea
  3. 3 Weekend rockabilly festival showcases prestigious British and Spanish bands
  4. 4 Fuengirola looks to Roman past to reinforce its cultural attractions for visitors
  5. 5 Malaga Airport sets the challenge of reaching one flight per minute
  6. 6 Sister Jennifer prays for more time in her Ronda convent
  7. 7 Costa del Sol town shines during German film week in Malaga
  8. 8 Spain's foreign minister ready to restart Gibraltar talks
  9. 9 Young man killed after wall collapse at a building site on the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Plan for 97 luxury homes worth almost 22 million euros approved in San Pedro

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad