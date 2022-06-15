More than 7,000 tickets already sold for Davis Cup tennis in Malaga Prices range from 250 to 2,400 euros and the most popular pass is the one for the whole weekend, which allows spectators to watch the semi-finals and the final on 26 and 27 November

Ticket sales for the upcoming Davis Cup Finals, set to be played between 22 and 27 November in Malaga, have surpassed the 7,000 mark. Demand for the event, which will be held at the city's Martín Carpena sports arena, is proving to be high, and fans have started to buy their tickets some five months before it's due to begin.

Tournament organisers have structured the ticket packages in a way that fans can choose what they prefer, with options for two, three or six days of tennis action. Prices range from 250 to 2,400 euros, depending on where the seats are located. The most popular package is the weekend pass, which allows entry to see the semi-finals and the final.

There is no guarantee that local fans will even get to see Spain play. The team has yet to qualify for November's finals, as they first have to go through the group stages, which will be played in September, in Valencia. Spain will face Serbia, Canada and South Korea; with only the top two making it through.

Spain could assemble a star-filled team if they make it to the Finals. The country has five players within the world top 40, including Rafa Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Pablo Carreño, Roberto Bautista and Alejandro Davidovich.