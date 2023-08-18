Davis Cup call-up, a reward for good recent form This won't be Davidovich's first appearance in the Davis Cup, but he will be aiming to improve upon his debut performance a year and a half ago

Alejandro Davidovich will be part of the Spanish squad for the Davis Cup.

Marina Rivas MALAGA. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Though his back injury has derailed him in the short term, there's still plenty to play for this year for Alejandro Davidovich.

At number 23, the 24-year-old is currently the second-best Spaniard in the ATP world rankings and, as a result, has secured his position among his country's elite.

As announced by the Spanish Tennis Federation this week, Davidovich will be part of the Spanish squad competing in the group stage of the Davis Cup Finals. He joins a strong lineup that includes world number one Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista, Marcel Granollers, and a fifth player to be decided later.

Under the leadership of new captain David Ferrer, they will compete in Valencia from 12 to 17 September for a spot in the Final 8, which will take place at the Martín Carpena arena in Malaga from 21 to 26 November.

This won't be Davidovich's first appearance in the Davis Cup, but he will be aiming to improve upon his debut performance a year and a half ago - a defeat to Romanians Tecau and Copil in doubles, alongside Pedro Martínez.

After that, he missed out on the 2022 finals in Malaga due to a knee injury sustained during the US Open.