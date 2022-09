Davidovich's injury period is prolonged The Andalusian, who hasn't played since the US Open, has already missed out on the Davis Cup and is set to be sidelined for longer

Alejandro Davidovich's knee injury, which he suffered in the US Open, will require longer to recover from than expected. He had already pulled out of the Davis Cup and has also confirmed that he won't be participating in the Sofia Open next week. In the best case scenario, he would play in the Astana Open in October.