Davidovich wins opening round in Monte Carlo and will face Djokovic The Rincón de la Victoria local showed his quality as he defeated American Marcos Giron 7-5 and 6-3 and will next play the world number one

After a series of defeats and a period of inconsistency, Alejandro Davidovich - ranked number 45 in the world - showed the quality he is known to posses on Sunday as he beat American Marcos Giron (53rd) in just an hour and a half, winning 7-5 and 6-3 at the Monte Carlo Masters.

The win means that the Andalusian will next face world number one Novak Djokovic on Tuesday, in what is the Serbian's return to a Masters tournament since being denied the chance to play in the Australian Open in January.

Davidovich, incentivised to play at one of the best looking courts on the ATP Tour at the Monte Carlo Coutnry Club, was once again on the back foot from the start, in part due to him taking all the risks. His serve was quickly broken by Giron in the first set, but the Spaniard managed to bring it back to 4-4 before going on to make it 6-5, as he served to wrap up the set.

Bouncing back

Davidovich's concentration dipped at the beginning of the second set, as he suddenly found himself down 2-0 and 30-40, but fortunately for him it was a turning point.

Despite losing the third game, the Andalusian reacted extremely well. He tapped into his energy reserves to get a boost against his opponent and steamrolled him by winning six consecutive games to take the second set 6-3.

This display of quality will have left the Rincon de la Victoria local hungry for more, and his upcoming opponent could prove to be the perfect player to take the fight to. Davidovich will hope to at least cause Djokovic a headache and certainly won't give in easily. The world number one hasn't competed since the Dubai Open in February, where he lost in the quarter-finals.