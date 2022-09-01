Malaga's Alejandro Davidovich advances in the US Open tennis after a gruelling match The Rincón de la Victoria local progressed to the third round after winning a four-hour battle with Márton Fucsovics

Alejandro Davidovich (ranked 39th) progressed to the third round at the US Open tennis following a gruelling battle with Márton Fucsovics (98th) in a four-hour match that the Spaniard won thanks to the super tie break, for a final score of 7-6, 5-7, 3-6, 6-0 and 7-6.

Davidovich's latest victory means that he's one step away from repeating his best-ever performance at the tournament, when he made it to the fourth round in 2020.

The Rincón de la Victoria local went through a rollercoaster of emotions to win, as he went from having full control to almost losing the match, though he was able to keep a cool head.

Impeccable start

Davidovich got the match off to an amazing start, as he didn't concede a single break point in the first set, though neither did Fucsovics. The Andalusian overcame a 3-1 deficit in the tie break with six consecutive points.

He would carry that confidence into the second set, where he was able to take a 5-3 lead over his Bulgarian opponent. But he squandered the chance to take increase his set advantage and Fucsovics picked up his first set.

That lead to Davidovich's performance dropping off a cliff, though he showed promising signs in the opening game of the third set. The Rincón local broke Fucsovics, but not before the Bulgarian broke him twice to go 5-2 up and eventually win the set.

Well-deserved win

Davidovich didn't waste any time in the fourth set. Fucsovics seemed to fall asleep and allowed the Andalusian to break him three times and lose the set 6-0, leaving it all to play for in the fifth.

Both players saved their best service games for the last set. Neither of them were broken by the other, which ultimately had them tie 6-6. But it was Davidovich who came out on top in the super tie break, which he won 10-3.

Davidovich will next play against Daniel Galán (94th) on Friday, as he seeks to equal his best run in the US Open.