Davidovich through to quarter-finals of Hamburg European Open Alejandro Davidovich, has had a successful week in Hamburg, reaching the quarter-finals of the city's European Open

Alejandro Davidovich, during his round-of-32 game against New Zealander Van de Zandschulp in Hamburg. / sur

The Costa del Sol's young tennis star, Alejandro Davidovich, has had a successful week in Hamburg, reaching the quarter-finals of the city's European Open, part of the ATP 500 Tour.

Ranked 35th on the ATP Tour, Davidovich could be forgiven for dreaming that this could be his chance to chalk up his first title.

In Wednesday's round-of-16 game, he saw off Slovakian Josef Kovalik in straight sets (6-2, 6-2), in just one hour and ten minutes. Now the Rincón de la Victoria local's next challenge comes this Friday (22 July), when he faces his quarter-final opponent, Italian Lorenzo Musetti (ranked 62nd).

Davidovich could be joined in the quarter-finals by the only other Spaniard left in the tournament, Carlos Alcaraz, the surprise winner of the Madrid Open earlier this year, whose round-of-16 match was under way on Thursday evening.