Davidovich suffers a blow with first-round exit at the French Open The Rincón de la Victoria local was unrecognisable against Tallon Griekspoor, as he fell 6-2, 0-6, 4-6 and 3-6 to bring his short run to an end

Alejandro Davidovich suffered a big blow to his chances of finishing the clay court season on a high as he was defeated by Tallon Griekspoor 6-2, 0-6, 4-6 and 3-6 on Sunday in the first round of the French Open.

It was a strange match, as Davidovich's first-game win was a mere mirage compared to what was about to come. The Andalusian struggled to overcome Griekspoor for the following two hours, and let his opponent take the next three games.

Davidovich was finding it hard to match Griekspoor's conviction, and quickly going 4-0 down in the second set did little to help the Andalusian's confidence, with the Dutchman closing the game out within 45 minutes.

No reaction

Even though Griekspoor has no particular strong point, he was able to recognise that Davidovich was struggling and inconsistent on the court. The Dutchman eventually broke the Andalusian's serve on his fourth attempt and took the overall lead.

But there was no reaction from Davidovich in the fourth set and things only got worse for him when he required medical assistance on his foot. Nothing changed, even if it was a brief rest period for the Spaniard, and he struggled to hit his return shots.

In the end, he ran out of steam and was ultimately defeated by a much more inferior player. The Rincón de la Victoria local, currently ranked 28th in the world and who made it to the quarter-final last year on a surface that he excels on, can't seem to overcome the curse of being a top seed.

Moreover, his early exit means that he'll lose a lot of places in the rankings and has several weeks to reflect back on the defeat, as he isn't expected to play again until the grass season starts just before Wimbledon.