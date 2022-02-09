Davidovich piled the pressure on Tsitsipas The Malaga tennis player served to win the first set, he won the second in the tie break but succumbed to his opponent in a very close third set, in what was a three-hour game against the world number four

Alejandro Davidovich lost out on the chance to progress in the Rotterdam Open on Tuesday as he was defeated by world number four, Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Andalusian tennis player, who has had bad luck with the tough opponents he's drawn, put on a brave display, serving to win the first set, winning the second via tie break and losing the third by two games.

The Malaga player piled pressure on his Greek opponent and proved that he has matured over the last few months, though he has to improve a little to start climbing up the rankings. Going toe-to-toe with the world number four is no easy task, and he also did well against world number nine, Auger-Aliassime last month.

Davidovich started the match poorly, with his serve being broken early on. But he soon shook off the cobwebs and showed prowess over the Greek in rallies over six shots, overcoming his opponent in stamina. He turned the game on its head and broke Tsitsipas' serve, before having to be seen by a physio after an awkward move almost caused him to abandon the match, and he eventually lost the first set.

Tsitsipas, who reached the Australian Open semi-finals in January, put himself into a very good position in the second set, winning 4-2 before Davidovich fought tooth and nail to secure a tie break, which he convincingly won 7-1.

The third set was where the Greek showed his world class status. Tsitsipas broke Davidovich's serve to make it 4-3, and from then onwards it was plain sailing for the world number four, who went on to win the set 6-4.

Davidovich's biggest problem so far in 2022 has been his consistency, or lack thereof. Losing four matches and winning just once, the Andalusian isn't getting himself into the position to pick up consecutive ties with opponents, hindering his progress.