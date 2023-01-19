Davidovich, Nadal and Carreño all make early Austalian Open exits It's been a disastrous few days for the Spanish contingent at the first Grand Slam of the year

Spain's prospects at this year’s Australian Open don't look good after Alejandro Davidovich, Rafael Nadal and Pablo Carreño all bowed out in the second round this week.

Local prodigy Davidovich crashed out after a five-set match against American Tommy Paul (36th in the rankings). The Fuengirola-based youngster, 23, lost 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4), 3-6 and 4-6 after almost four hours in Melbourne on Thursday.

Pablo Carreño followed suit losing another long, five-set battle against Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi.

Two-time winner Rafael Nadal, 36, had even worse luck on Wednesday. After losing in straight sets to American Mackenzie McDonald, the veteran announced the results of an MRI on Thursday which showed a grade 2 injury to the iliopsoas muscle in his left leg. He’s expected to be out for six to eight weeks.

The first Grand Slam of the year already began without the participation of world number one Carlos Alcaraz, who picked up a leg muscle injury in training the previous week.

And the bad news for Spain’s players kept coming, with Garbiñe Muguruza crashing out in the first round.

Spain’s hopes now rest with Roberto Bautista in the men’s draw, and Cristina Bucsa and Nuria Párrizas who will play in the third round this Friday and Saturday.