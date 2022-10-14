Davidovich loses to Murray at the Gijón Open The Rincón de la Victoria local is still unable to get back into the form he had found prior to playing at the US Open

Alejandro Davidovich was defeated by ex-world number one Andy Murray (5-7 and 2-6) on Tuesday afternoon at the Gijón Open in a match that lasted under two hours.

The Andalusian's struggles following the knee injury he sustained at the US Open last month continue, and his place in the Spain squad for the Davis Cup Finals looks to be in danger.

Despite Murray not being the player he once was, Davidovich found it too easy to lose his concentration and fell apart after losing the first break point.

But that came after a strong first half from the Rincón de la Victoria local, who initially broke the Scotsman's serve and had other chances to double that break in the fifth and seventh games.

Murray changed the tide of the match when he was down 4-2 by breaking Davidovich, with a shot reminiscent of his prime years. From that point, the Andalusian's opponent made very few mistakes and always made the right decisions, while Davidovich was running an excessive amount up and down the court after badly placed shots.

The Rincón local's performance was so bad that he lost eleven of the following 14 games, gifting Murray the win on a silver platter.