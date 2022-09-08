Alejandro Davidovich pulls out of Spain's Davis Cup squad The knee injury he sustained at the US Open means that the Costa del Sol tennis player won't play the group stages in Valencia next week

Alejandro Davidovich will not take part in the upcoming Davis Cup group stages for Spain after failing to recover from a knee sprain that he picked up last week during his US Open defeat to Matteo Berrettini.

The Rincón de la Victoria local's injury means that he won't travel to Valencia alongside the other squad members to play matches against Serbia, Canada and South Korea.

"The knee injury is nothing serious, but enough for me not to be in Valencia," the player said in a social media post. It's also unclear whether or not he will make it to the Moselle Open and Sofia Open, which will begin on 18 and 26 September, respectively.

But Davidovich's injury isn't the only one in the Spain squad. Pablo Carreño has also had to pull out of the group stages, and the pair will be replaced by Albert Ramos and Pedro Martínez, who will join Carlos Alcaraz, Roberto Bautista and Marcel Granollers.

Spain are set to play Serbia on 14 September, Canada on 16 September and South Korea on 18 September; all clashes will start at 4pm.