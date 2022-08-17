Davidovich gracefully exits the Cincinatti Masters The Andalusian was no match for an in-form Nick Kyrgios and exits the tournament in straight sets, with the US Open on the horizon

Alejandro Davidovich (ranked 38th) was knocked out of the Cincinatti Masters on Tuesday, as he was beaten in straight sets (5-7 and 4-6) by Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios (26th).

Despite the challenge the Rincón de la Victoria local faced, he put on a very good display for the opening 40 minutes of play and resisted Kyrgios’ attacks well.

Davidovich even had the chance to win the first set, but after failing to do so he spiralled out of control until he found himself a set down. It all but put an end to his chances of a win; though he still fought with determination to stay in contention.

Australian determination

The Andalusian still finds it hard to play well while under pressure, and it was another key factor that worked against him. His first set performance was neat, with very few mistakes and without losing his composure.

As the first set wore on, Davidovich twice put himself in a position to break Kyrgios’ serve. The Australian, who gets better as matches wear on and who isn’t afraid to make mistakes, thwarted the Andalusian’s attempts, with second serves that are as equally effective as his first.

It wasn’t until the 11th game that the Wimbledon finalist conceded his first and only break, and the Rincón local let that get to his head.

Downward spiral

Davidovich, for whatever reason, could not cope with the power of his opponent. He slowly lost steam towards the end of the first set, conceding two games to lose it 5-7.

The Andalusian also allowed Kyrgios to take the first couple of games in the second set and it looked like the match would be over even quicker than expected when the Australian almost broke him for a second time that set, but Davidovich found his feet and fought back to make it 2-2, which angered his opponent.

But Kyrgios put to bed any hope that Davidovich had left, breaking his serve and proving that he has just a little bit more quality than the Rincón local.

Davidovich continued fighting and did particularly well to hold off Kyrgios in the final game, but to no avail. The Andalusian will now have to wait just over a week to begin the final Grand Slam of the season, when the US Open begins on 29 August and where he hopes to put his recent woes behind him.