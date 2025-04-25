Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Davidovich in action last week. EFE
Davidovich aiming to &#039;enjoy every match&#039; and carry good form into Madrid Open
Tennis

Davidovich aiming to 'enjoy every match' and carry good form into Madrid Open

The Malaga-born player, now ranked 29th in the world, has enjoyed a consistent clay-court campaign, reaching the Monte Carlo semi-finals and the quarter-finals in Barcelona last week

Pedro Luis Alonso

Malaga

Friday, 25 April 2025, 09:35

Alejandro Davidovich arrives at the Madrid Open on the back of his best start to a season, yet the Spaniard insists he has "no expectations" as he prepares to face Nuno Borges in the second round today, Friday.

The Malaga-born player, now ranked 29th in the world, has enjoyed a consistent clay-court campaign, reaching the Monte Carlo semi-finals and the quarter-finals in Barcelona last week.

Despite that, he remains grounded. "Expectations? None. I've come to enjoy every match," he told SUR. "Everyone plays very well here and the conditions are different. We'll see how the week unfolds."

He now enters Madrid's Masters 1000 event directly in the second round, where he'll face Borges - who edged out Pablo Carreño in a marathon opener. The Portuguese player has beaten Davidovich before, in a five-setter at this year's Australian Open.

While the Madrid altitude and slower conditions remain unpredictable, the 25-year-old remains focused on his mental growth. "Last year I didn't win for six months. But that tough spell made me stronger. Now I'm enjoying it again."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sabor a Málaga foodie fair makes welcome return to Benalmádena
  2. 2 Fuengirola to stage big Eurovision Song Contest event in grounds of Sohail Castle
  3. 3 Top-of-the-range model aircraft take to the skies of the Costa del Sol this weekend
  4. 4

    This is how 1.2 billion dollars of cocaine were transported in a narco-submarine
  5. 5 Chaotic away draw not enough as Malaga CF remain in relegation trouble
  6. 6 Country fair to be held in support of businesses in Malaga village hit by devastating autumn floods
  7. 7 The little jungle guardian: Spain's first Malayan tapir calf is born
  8. 8 Residents protest against vote of no confidence in mayor of Malaga village
  9. 9 Cudeca charity foundation on the Costa appeals for donations as wardrobes change from winter to summer
  10. 10 Six hundred kilos of free grilled sardines on offer during Labour Day festivities in Mijas

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Davidovich aiming to 'enjoy every match' and carry good form into Madrid Open