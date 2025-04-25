Davidovich aiming to 'enjoy every match' and carry good form into Madrid Open

Pedro Luis Alonso Malaga Friday, 25 April 2025, 09:35 Compartir

Alejandro Davidovich arrives at the Madrid Open on the back of his best start to a season, yet the Spaniard insists he has "no expectations" as he prepares to face Nuno Borges in the second round today, Friday.

The Malaga-born player, now ranked 29th in the world, has enjoyed a consistent clay-court campaign, reaching the Monte Carlo semi-finals and the quarter-finals in Barcelona last week.

Despite that, he remains grounded. "Expectations? None. I've come to enjoy every match," he told SUR. "Everyone plays very well here and the conditions are different. We'll see how the week unfolds."

He now enters Madrid's Masters 1000 event directly in the second round, where he'll face Borges - who edged out Pablo Carreño in a marathon opener. The Portuguese player has beaten Davidovich before, in a five-setter at this year's Australian Open.

While the Madrid altitude and slower conditions remain unpredictable, the 25-year-old remains focused on his mental growth. "Last year I didn't win for six months. But that tough spell made me stronger. Now I'm enjoying it again."