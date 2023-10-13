Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Bautista, right, during Wednesday's clash with Harris. Julio Salcedo
Countdown begins to the climax of the Malaga Open
Tennis

Countdown begins to the climax of the Malaga Open

In the absence of local tennis star Alejandro Davidovich, Frenchman Benoît Paire stole the limelight at Inacua for all the wrong reasons

Daryl Finch

Malaga

Friday, 13 October 2023, 17:19

Compartir

Spain's fourth most prestigious tennis event, the Malaga Open (a Challenger 125 tournament), is drawing to a close this weekend at the Inacua Racquet Centre in the city after a week filled with highs and lows.

One major low came before a ball was even struck when Malaga-born Alejandro Davidovich announced that he would not be participating on the back of his disappointing show at the Shanghai Masters. Despite being eliminated in the round of 64, the distance would not permit such a quick turnaround between tournaments.

The absence of the 24th-ranked player in the world left Benoît Paire as one of the tournament's main attractions. His opening-day clash with Pedro Martínez was supposed to be the box office match-up everyone was waiting for. However, it attracted the headlines for all the wrong reasons as the Frenchman's seemingly deliberate underperformance sparked outrage across the world, including accusations of match-fixing.

Meanwhile, two highs, for Spanish tennis in particular, were the return to action for both Pablo Carreño and Roberto Bautista after injury lay-offs. Both stepped up their recovery in Malaga, with the former winning his first match in 10 months, against Arthur Cazaux. However, he was eventually eliminated in the round of 16 against Mattia Bellucci, one of the quarter-finalists playing today, Friday.

Likewise, Bautista dropped out at the same phase, in his case at the hands of Brit Billy Harris - the tournament's surprise package.

With Bautista's elimination, the top half of the draw remains devoid of national talent, guaranteeing one spot in Sunday's final for at least one non-Spaniard.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 British newspaper advises avoiding two popular but 'vulgar' holiday hotspots in Spain
  2. 2 'Radical' weather change set to bring some abundant rain to Spain next week
  3. 3 Make a note in your diary, this is the date Malaga's famous Christmas lights will be switched on this year
  4. 4 Two villages in Andalucía are among the most 'unusual' in Spain, according to National Geographic
  5. 5 These are the three regions in Spain that have seen the most tourism growth this summer
  6. 6 This could be the last opportunity to soak up summer-like temperatures as much-needed rain is on the way for Malaga province
  7. 7 Picardo's GSLP Liberals win a tight general election in Gibraltar
  8. 8 More than 124,000 people make use of free shuttle bus service in Mijas during the summer
  9. 9 Death of foreign passenger delays cruise ship's departure from Malaga Port by four hours
  10. 10 Student plunges three floors from Malaga flat while 'escaping from kidnappers' after eating cake laced with marijuana

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad