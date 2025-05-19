Costly collapse leaves Marbella FC's survival hanging by a thread The Costa del Sol side go into a crucial final-day derby against Antequera relying on results elsewhere to avoid the drop

Marbella FC’s hopes of staying in Primera RFEF took a severe hit on Saturday night after a 3–1 defeat away to Alcorcón left them unable to control their own fate going into the final matchday.

The match at Santo Domingo got off to a poor start for Marbella, who once again conceded early. In the 12th minute, a costly mistake by Álex López while playing out from the back gifted possession to Vladis, who found Aparicio free between the centre-backs to slot home the opener.

Alcorcón then doubled their lead just 15 minutes later in another avoidable moment: Aparicio, chasing a long ball over the top, capitalised on slow defending by Bernardo in and indecision from goalkeeper Eric Puerto to make it 2–0.

However, the visitors responded almost immediately. Just two minutes later, full-back Jorge Álvarez reached the byline and found fellow defender Marcos Olguín in the box to reduce the deficit to 2–1. It was Olguín’s third goal of the season.

However, they failed to build on their momentum. Substitute Tahiru created a chance for Dorian in the second half, but it was Alcorcón who sealed the result when Samu’s shot from the edge of the area deflected off Bernardo and into the net for 3–1.

The result leaves Marbella level on 43 points with Sanluqueño and Yeclano but behind both on the head-to-head record, meaning they are currently in the relegation zone.

Marbella now face Antequera—who are chasing third place—in a must-win derby. But even victory won’t be enough unless both Sanluqueño (away to Hércules) and Yeclano (home to already-relegated Intercity) drop points.