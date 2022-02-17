Costa del Sol tennis star beats world number 28, progressing in the Qatar Open Alejandro Davidovich (world number 47) showed maturity in character and in play at the three-hour match against Daniel Evans on Wednesday

At only 22 years old, Malaga’s Alejandro Davidovich (world number 47) beat Birmingham’s Daniel Evans (world number 28) at the Qatar Open on Wednesday 16 February.

Despite losing the first set 4-6, the young Malaga player made a comeback winning the following sets 7-5 and 6-4 over three hours of demanding play.

Davidovich recovered impressively after the first set, securing three aces and saving seven set points at the end of the second set, leading to a well deserved victory.

In the first set, Evans seemed practically unstoppable. For three consecutive games, the players broke each other’s serves, with 100 per cent efficiency in the breaking points.

Things got more complicated with Davidovich’s first double fault, which led to him starting the second set a break down. However, he pulled out all the stops and won the set.

At the top of his game in the final set, he managed to win the match.

This shows a maturity in Davidovich’s character and game. His calm and collected performance on Wednesday was a far cry from the player who used to break rackets when things went badly. His fiery spirit now only appears in the power with which he hits the ball.

His next match, the quarter final, is today, Thursday 17 February against Roberto Bautista (world number 16), whom he beat in two sets during the ATP Tour in Rotterdam in 2021. Bautista has been on top form this tournament, beating Andy Murray in a 6-0 and 6-1 game.