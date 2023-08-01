Club Nerja athletes Una Stancev and Herminia Parra, win gold and silver at the Spanish Championships The athlete from Granada defended her title in the high jump, with a personal best, and the sprinter from Ciudad Real finished second in the 400m

Just six athletes represented Malaga at the Spanish Outdoor Championships, in the lead up to the World Championships in Budapest next August, but one of them stood at the top of the podium.

Ouassim Oumaiz from Nerja, was proclaimed champion for the first time, winning the 5,000m with a time of 13:49.84. It is a huge win for him, which means he now qualifies for the World Championships.

There was a large representation of athletes from Trops Cueva de Nerja, who, despite many not being from the province, still represented wider Andalucía and accumulated two more medals.

Una Stancev, from Granada, was once again crowned Spanish champion in the high jump after a year complicated by health issues. She also set her personal best (1.86m), which is a new Andalusian record. Stancev shed tears as she dedicated her triumph to Ángel Basas (RFEA physiotherapist) and his son Carlos, who recently died in a traffic accident.

And the big surprise of the championship was by the sprinter from Ciudad Real Club, Herminia Parra, who won the silver medal in the 400m, with a spectacular final comeback. She crossed the line in 52.73 seconds, setting her new personal best.