Charity golf marathon returns to the Costa del Sol with event at San Roque The David Steele challenge will take place at the San Roque Golf Club, with funds raised going towards local charities Centro Contigo and Cancer Research

Former European Tour golfer David Steele is back with a new fundraising event following the success of his charity golf marathon last year. The David Steele Charity Golf Marathon Challenge takes place on 7 and 9 July at the San Roque Golf Club. Donations received for participation in the tournaments, its party and prizes will go towards local charities Centro Contigo and Cancer Research.

The golf marathon, which raised 150,000 euros last year, will be played across six rounds of golf, following an Am-Am format (amateur pairings). Those who are not members of the San Roque Golf Club will have the unique opportunity to play at the facility's Old Course for 165 euros (65 euros green fee and 100 euros in donations), either as a team of three or individually.

A Champagne Texas Scramble tournament will also take place on 9 July at the course. It includes golf, a cocktail party and prizes. Club members pay 50 euros per person or 200 euros per team; while visitors pay 165 euros per person or 660 euros per team.

Non-playing guests can attend the cocktail party for 35 euros per person. For ten euros, players can also try beating professional player Gonzalo Sánchez García to win a prize. More information: david@strokesaver.co.uk