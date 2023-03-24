Charity fundraising tournament to take place at Aloha Golf in Marbella this Saturday The event aims to raise funds for Debra, a charity which supports families with children with 'butterfly skin'

Aloha Golf Club will host a charity golf tournament this Saturday, 25 March, to raise much-needed funds for Debra, a charity which supports families with children with 'butterfly skin'.

It will be the last opportunity to play on this prestigious Marbella course in 2023, as the club will be closed for the remainder of the year.

This edition of the tournament will be held in memory of Don Fisher, one of the tournament's founders. "Don was always there for us: helping, supporting and organising these events for over 20 years," a Debra spokesperson said.

To enter, send an email to eventos@debra.es or call 674 11 19 52. Entrance costs 120 euros, or 30 euros for club members.

You can also help support families by donating prizes or by making a donation by specifying 'fila 0' when you book.