Cártama Oval prepares for more than a month of top European cricket action

Southern Spain is set to become the epicentre of European cricket once again, with two tournaments ready to take over Cártama Oval for more than a month.

First, the Weston Shield takes centre stage from Wednesday 19 to Sunday 23 February, serving as the perfect warm-up to the highly anticipated European Cricket League 2025 (ECL25), which runs from Monday 24 February to Friday 21 March.

The Weston Shield, a five-day T10 extravaganza, brings together four elite teams—Europe XI, British & Irish XI, Asian XI and World XI—each featuring the brightest young talents from their respective regions.

Emerging stars

The tournament, named in honour of Daniel Weston, founder of European Cricket, has been created in a format designed to showcase emerging stars. To that end, the teams will be led by iconic cricketers who bring a wealth of experience and global appeal.

Joe Burns (Europe XI), Saeed Ajmal (Asia XI), Kevin O’Brien (British & Irish XI), and Ross Taylor (World XI) will not only mentor but also play alongside the rising stars, offering fans a thrilling blend of youthful exuberance and seasoned expertise.

With its high-octane format and an elite mix of players, the Weston Shield is expected to provide cricketing fireworks, giving fans an early taste of the action before the European Cricket League 2025 gets going.

The 'Champions League of Cricket'

ECL2025 will bring 35 champion clubs from across Europe to battle for the prestigious continental title. The tournament, often dubbed the ‘Champions League of European Cricket’, has grown exponentially since its inception in 2019, with past winners including V.O.C. Rotterdam (Netherlands), Pak I Care Badalona (Spain), Dreux CC (France) and reigning champions Hornchurch (England).

The tournament is known for its fast-paced, thrilling format, showcasing Europe’s best club cricketers and providing a platform for talent to shine on an international stage. With clubs from across the continent competing for glory, ECL25 is set to deliver another month of exhilarating cricket.

With the stage set and the players ready, all eyes turn to Cártama, now an established premier cricketing venue located less than half an hour from Malaga city, for what promises to be an unforgettable cricketing festival.

Entrance to the venue is free and there is a selection of bars, restaurants and other entertainment, providing a family-friendly atmosphere.