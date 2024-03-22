Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Cártama Cricket Oval. SUR
Cártama gears up for big finish to European Cricket League
Cricket

Reigning champions Dreux were eliminated in dramatic fashion on Thursday afternoon as Jinnah Brescia (Italy) sealed a golden-ball victory against CIYMS (Northern Ireland) to make it to the final four

Daryl Finch

Friday, 22 March 2024, 15:20

The European Cricket League reaches its climax today, Friday, after almost a month of action at the Cártama Cricket Oval.

Reigning champions Dreux were eliminated in dramatic fashion on Thursday afternoon as Jinnah Brescia (Italy) sealed a golden-ball victory against CIYMS (Northern Ireland) to make it to the final four.

Also battling it out for the silverware will be ECL22 Champions Pak I Care Badalona (Spain), English team Hornchurch and Jersey's Old Victorians. At the time of going to print, however, the final Championship Week standings were not yet known.

Today's action got under way at 11am, when the third and fourth-placed side will faced off in the eliminator.

The top two sides started play at 1pm, before the loser of this game faces the winner of the eliminator at 3pm for the second spot in the final, which will start at 7.30pm.

Spectators to this T10 tournament are welcome and the event is free to attend.

