Spain's Carlos Alcaraz through to US Open tennis final on Sunday The Spaniard will play with the aim of winning his first Grand Slam and becoming world number one

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is through to the final of the US Open tennis at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, 11 September, at 10pm (Spanish time) after beating Frances Tiafoe at midnight in New York in a five-set thriller (6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (5) and 6-3). What happened this Saturday against Tiafoe is another example of the Murcian's resilience and character.

Alcaraz will play his first Grand Slam final at the US Open and will also fight for the world number one position. He will battle the Norwegian Casper Ruud, who defeated the Russian-Armenian Karen Khachanov in the semi-finals.

He will be the fifth Spaniard to play a final in New York, after Manolo Santana, Manolo Orantes, Arantxa Sánchez Vicario, Juan Carlos Ferrero and Rafael Nadal. Only Ferrero did not get the victory.

On Sunday evening Carlos Alcaraz could finally fulfill the prediction he made after his magical spring in which he won four titles and when he said he was "prepared" to win his first Grand Slam.

If the young Spaniard achieves it, he will be the youngest in history, unseating Lleyton Hewitt, who achieved the feat in November 2001 at the age 20 years and 8 months.