Draper, left, congratulated by Alcaraz on Saturday. EFE
Carlos Alcaraz falls in Indian Wells semi-final as Britain&#039;s Jack Draper claims trophy

Carlos Alcaraz falls in Indian Wells semi-final as Britain's Jack Draper claims trophy

The Spaniard’s bid for a third straight title ended on Saturday amid VAR-style controversy

Enric Gardiner

Monday, 17 March 2025, 13:35

Carlos Alcaraz’s hopes of defending his Indian Wells title ended on Saturday with a 6-1 0-6 6-4 defeat to Jack Draper in the semi-finals. The loss, influenced by a key VAR decision in the third set, also cost the Spaniard 600 ranking points.

Alcaraz started slowly, making 13 unforced errors in a one-sided first set, but responded with a dominant second, handing Draper the first 6-0 defeat of his ATP career.

At 1-1 in the decider, a controversial moment changed the match. The chair umpire initially ruled a double bounce in Alcaraz’s favour, but VAR overturned the call, awarding the point to Draper. The Briton immediately broke serve and went on to seal victory.

Draper then defeated Holger Rune 6-2 6-2 in the final to claim his first Masters 1000 title. Rune had beaten Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-4 in the semi-finals.

As for Alcaraz, his 16-match winning streak in Indian Wells came to an end, and he now turns his focus to the Miami Open, where he reached the quarter-finals last year.

