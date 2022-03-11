Carletto proves to be the one A LOOK AT LA LIGA Real Madrid's epic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League justifies the club's decision to bring Ancelotti back to the Bernabéu

It's incredible that some in Spain still don't think Carlo Ancelotti is worthy of managing Real Madrid. In recent weeks, experts have suggested that the Italian should be replaced with a younger and more charismatic manager - with Mauricio Pochettino frequently linked.

The Argentinian failed his job interview at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium this week when Ancelotti's team ended Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League adventure.

Pochettino's backers would argue he's in charge of an unmanageable team. Try pulling together a potentially dysfunctional Real Madrid.

At the start of the season, Ancelotti gave Bale, Hazard and Isco an opportunity to stake a claim. None impressed enough and so they sit in the shadows.

Modrić and Benzema are at an age when they should be drawing their footballing pensions; instead they are performing their own version of "the last dance".

Modrić is 36 years of age; Benzema is 34. Both are defying science to prove that Real Madrid are a class above all others in La Liga and a frightening opponent in European competition.

This week, Benzema overshadowed Mbappé. The Real Madrid fans saw a glimpse into the future when the French striker scored for PSG. They also saw the present when his compatriot Benzema became the oldest player to score a Champions League hat-trick.

Ancelotti is squeezing every ounce out of his two veteran superstars.

He's also made light of the post-Sergio Ramos era. Many thought it would take years to replace him. Less than a year after his departure, his name is hardly mentioned as Alaba and Militão have formed one of the meanest defensive partnerships.

It should be noted that Ancelotti needed to make big decisions ahead of a second leg. Without Casemiro and Ferland Mendy, he made big calls by calling up Fede Valverde and Nacho.

He also needed to manage within the game and make massive decisions. Teenager Camavinga was trusted to replace Kroos, and Vázquez was sent on as Carvajal became susceptible following his booking. Both slipped straight into a team and system which were perfectly prepared by Ancelotti.

Real Madrid are eight points clear of their nearest rivals in La Liga and won't fear anyone in the Champions League.

The coach is aiming to add to the Spanish league title to those he's already won in Germany, Italy, England and France. You shouldn't underestimate him adding to his three Champions League successes as a coach.

