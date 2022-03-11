Pak I Care Badalona finish first and want to break Championship Week curse The Catalan side wants to become the firs side to top their group and make it through to the latter stage of the competition

Pak I Care Badalona became the third team in a row to top their group with an impressive ten points in group E of the European Cricket League. With five wins in as many matches, the Spanish side also achieved the highest runrate of the tournament so far (+3.906) and are looking to become the first team to finish on top of their group and make it to Championship Week, after the four previous group winners failed to do so.

HBS Craeyenhout and Punjab Lions Nicosia finished behind Badalona, both sharing three wins, two defeats and six points between them, while also netting runrates of +0.300 and +0.022, respectively.

Portuguese team Malo CC Vilamoura ended up in fourth, picking up four points and a runrate of -0.599.

Farmers, from Jersey, finished in fifth with two points and a runrate of -1.382, the worst of any of the fifth-placed teams.

Meanwhile, GEK Corfu placed sixth, but they became the first, bottom-placed team in the tournament not to finish pointless.

Pak I Badalona qualified for Finals Friday and are only the second team to win both playoff games after Carlton did so in week three. They will be joined by Punjab Lions Nicosia and Farmers, as they all seek a place in Championship Week.