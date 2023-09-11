Bronze for Malaga karateka at the Mediterranean Beach Games

Marina Rivas Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

It didn't take long for Malaga Olympian Damián Quintero to find his way back to the podium, earning a bronze medal at the Mediterranean Beach Games on his return to the tatami on Monday morning.

The athlete from Torremolinos passed up the opportunity to compete in the Dublin Premier League, instead choosing to make his season debut at this multidisciplinary competition, taking place in Heraklion, Greece, that includes karate in the kata discipline on the sand.

Quintero, who was also chosen as Spain's flagbearer in the opening ceremony due to his impressive record and experience, made his debut on Monday and quickly earned a bronze medal. But despite being the clear favourite, this time, it was fellow countryman, 22-year-old Raúl Martín from Madrid, who surprised everyone and took home the gold medal.

He achieved this by defeating Moroccan athlete Salah Eddine El Mansoury, who won the silver. Meanwhile, the two bronze medals went to Quintero, after winning his last match against Algerian Saber Benmakhlouf, and to Italian athlete Guido Ponsinelli, who prevailed against another Italian, Vincenzo Pappalardo.

This competition is one of the few major events chosen by Quintero as part of his preparation for the biggest event of the year, the World Championships in Budapest in October.