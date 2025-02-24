British & Irish XI triumph in Weston Shield cricket final with dominant display

Daryl Finch Monday, 24 February 2025, 16:44 Compartir

The British & Irish XI successfully defended their Weston Shield title on Sunday with a commanding 45-run victory over European XI in the final of the newly expanded tournament taking place at the Cártama Oval, near Malaga.

Winning the toss, British & Irish XI captain Kevin O’Brien chose to bat first. William Smale provided a sensational start with a blistering nine-ball fifty before finishing with 89 runs. Nils Priestly added 85 to set a formidable target of 197.

European XI needed a record-breaking chase but despite a strong effort their innings ended on 152, as wickets fell at crucial moments.

Weekend of action

The tournament, which got under way on Wednesday, featured some of world cricket’s biggest names including O’Brien, Ross Taylor and Max O’Dowd.

European XI won the opening match against British & Irish XI, who started slowly with three consecutive defeats.

However, undeterred, they responded with five straight wins to secure their place in the final alongside European XI, seeing off a late flourish from Asian XI. World XI, ultimately finished bottom with just two wins.

The competition saw remarkable individual feats. Younas Ahmadzai scored the only century, Haroon Arshad took a hat-trick and Oliver Davidson claimed the first five-wicket haul in Weston Shield history.

Smale finished as the tournament’s top run scorer with 421 runs (and was named MVP), while Julius Sumerauer topped the wicket charts with 18.

European Cricket League 2025

With the Weston Shield concluded, attention now shifts to the European Cricket League 2025. The action got started on Monday, with the ECL2025 bringing together 35 champion clubs from across Europe in a fierce battle for continental glory.

Often dubbed the ‘Champions League of European Cricket’, the tournament has grown rapidly since its 2019 debut. Past winners include V.O.C. Rotterdam (Netherlands), Pak I Care Badalona (Spain), Dreux CC (France) and reigning champions Hornchurch (England).

Last March, Hornchurch claimed their first-ever title with a dominant seven-wicket victory over Jersey’s Old Victorians. It was a remarkable turnaround for the London club, who had fallen short in the 2023 final against Dreux. Now they return to defend their title in what promises to be the biggest edition of the tournament yet.

This year’s competition follows an intense schedule. The opening three weeks will feature group-stage matches, culminating in a thrilling Championship Week where the group winners will battle for the ultimate prize.

Played in the dynamic T10 format, matches are 90-minute showdowns (running daily from 11.30am to 9pm), all played in Cártama, a premier cricketing venue just 30 minutes from Malaga city.

Entry is free, and visitors can enjoy a variety of bars, restaurants and entertainment options, creating a family-friendly festival atmosphere.