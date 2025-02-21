British & Irish XI begin title defence in expanded Weston Shield Tournament

Action from this year’s edition of the Weston Shield at the Cártama Oval.

The newly expanded Weston Shield touched down at the Cártama Oval near Malaga this week as the British & Irish XI aim to defend their title.

Named in honour of European Cricket founder Daniel Weston, the tournament, a preview to this year’s European Cricket League, kicked off on Wednesday with a revamped structure designed to highlight emerging talent.

Now doubled in size to four teams, the Weston Shield also introduces an Icon Player system, where legendary cricketers serve as both mentors and teammates to rising stars. This unique format promises fans an exciting mix of youthful energy and seasoned experience.

British & Irish XI, winners of the inaugural Weston Shield last year in Santarém, Portugal, are led by Irish cricket legend Kevin O’Brien, who serves as their Icon Player. The squad includes a mix of returning champions such as Tom Hinley, Seamus Lynch and Julius Sumerauer alongside new faces from across the British Isles.

New challengers

Their title defence is being challenged by three newly assembled teams: European XI, Asian XI and World XI, all featuring high-calibre talent.

European XI, who competed as Team Europe last year, will be captained by Max O’Dowd after the withdrawal of Joe Burns for personal reasons. The Dutch international, a key player in the inaugural European Cricket League in 2019, brings experience and firepower to a side seeking redemption after falling short in last year’s nine-match series against British & Irish XI.

World XI enter the competition with New Zealand great Ross Taylor as their Icon Player. Their squad includes players from Australia, USA, Canada, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Barbados and Vanuatu, with Big Bash League winners Peter Hatzoglou and James Bazley among their ranks.

Meanwhile, Asian XI, led by former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal, add further competition with a squad featuring talent from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Coach Atiq-uz Zaman, who also works with the German national team, said he was excited about the opportunity to bring together diverse talent: “They are all good players and I’m looking forward to working with them and doing really well in the tournament.”

With the changes to the format, this year’s Weston Shield promises high-octane action until its conclusion on Sunday, giving fans an early taste before the European Cricket League 2025 (ECL2025) gets going.

Europe's elites

Starting Monday, ECL2025 will bring together 35 champion clubs from across Europe in a fierce battle for continental glory. Often dubbed the ‘Champions League of European Cricket’, the tournament has grown rapidly since its 2019 debut. Past winners include V.O.C. Rotterdam (Netherlands), Pak I Care Badalona (Spain), Dreux CC (France), and reigning champions Hornchurch (England).

Last March, Hornchurch claimed their first-ever title with a dominant seven-wicket victory over Jersey’s Old Victorians. It was a remarkable turnaround for the London club, who had fallen short in the 2023 final against Dreux. Now they return to defend their title in what promises to be the biggest edition of the tournament yet.

This year’s competition follows an intense schedule. The opening three weeks will feature group-stage matches, culminating in a thrilling Championship Week where the group winners will battle for the ultimate prize.

Played in the dynamic T10 format, matches are 90-minute showdowns (running daily from 11.30am to 9pm), all played in Cártama, a premier cricketing venue just 30 minutes from Malaga city.

Entry is free, and visitors can enjoy a variety of bars, restaurants and entertainment options, creating a family-friendly festival atmosphere.