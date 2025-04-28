Biggest crowd of the season witnesses statement win for Marbella FC

Daryl Finch Monday, 28 April 2025, 09:24 Compartir

La Dama de Noche was rocking on Friday evening as Marbella FC recorded a well-deserved 2-0 victory over Atlético Madrid B to lift them back out of the Primera RFEF relegation zone.

The game against the play-off hopefuls got off to the perfect start: it kicked off with the home side asserting themselves early, pressing high and immediately putting pressure on the visitors.

And, in just the fourth minute, it paid off. Ryan Edwards, who was a surprise inclusion in the starting lineup, stole the ball from Javi Serrano in midfield and, spotting Atlético keeper Alejandro Iturbe off his line, launched a stunning shot from 35 yards which floated into the top corner.

This set the tone for the first half which was dominated by Marbella, thanks in no small part to some careless play from the visitors.

Before the break, Tahiru and Dorian also both came close with headed efforts, and a free-kick from José Callejón sailed narrowly over the bar, too.

Penalty

In the second half, Marbella doubled their lead just six minutes in. A handball from Atlético's Julio Díaz in the penalty area led to a spot-kick, which Dorian calmly converted to make it 2-0.

From that point onward, the home side controlled the match, with Atlético B, managed by Fernando Torres, the star attraction on the day, failing to create any significant chances.

In a match punctuated by multiple injuries and stoppages, Atleti's only real threat came from a powerful close-range shot by Iker Luque, but Marbella keeper Eric Puerto was equal to it.

The win for Marbella, their third in the last four matches, was played in front of a season-high crowd of around 1,900, highlighting the club's continued improvement after Carlos de Lerma's appointment.

Now, with four matches remaining, hopes of avoiding relegation are high.