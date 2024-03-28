Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Benavista Bowls Club crowns new champions
Bowls

Benavista Bowls Club crowns new champions

Simone Morgan and Pat Fisher are the winners of the Benavista Open Classic Pairs Competition held recently in Estepona

SUR in English

Estepona

Thursday, 28 March 2024, 16:12

Simone Morgan and Pat Fisher (pictured with the trophy) are the winners of the Benavista Open Classic Pairs Competition held recently at the Benavista Bowls Club in Estepona.

The competition, held over four days, saw thrilling matches culminating in a tense final.

Awaiting the winning pair in the final showdown were Rob Godfrey and Morah Horners - and the clash kept spectators on the edge of their seats. After a neck-and-neck battle, Pat and Simone emerged victorious with a nail-biting finish, winning 17-16.

