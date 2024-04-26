Benalmádena Ladies Walking Football Club unveil new strip

SUR Benalmádena Friday, 26 April 2024, 18:32 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

In a bid to further bolster their ranks and continue their remarkable journey, Benalmádena Ladies Walking Football Club have unveiled a fresh kit and extended a warm invitation to new players.

The club, which sprang into existence in November 2020 under the stewardship of Cath John, emerged from humble beginnings. Initially formed for a charity match, the women's team quickly gained traction. Such was the success that the club officially took shape a few months later.

In the past year, the team clinched victory in the Cómpeta Tournament and proudly represented Spain in walking football tournaments held in Morocco and France.

The unveiling of the new kit, sponsored by Specsavers Ópticas in Fuengirola, marks another milestone in the club's journey, signalling their readiness for upcoming endeavours, including a Portugal tour in May and a home tournament in November.

Now boasting a squad of 25 players alongside 15 social members, Benalmádena Ladies Walking Football Club is a beacon of inclusivity. With an open-door policy, the club welcomes newcomers regardless of experience.

For those interested in joining, contact: playcation1@gmail.com or call: 617 612 361.