Bea González just misses out on first World Padel Tour win of the season The local padel player, alongside partner Marta Ortega, lost out in the final of the La Rioja Open 1000 on Sunday in Argentina

Malaga padel player Bea González and partner Marta Ortega, from Madrid, narrowly missed out on their first title of the season, having to settle for second place in the first women's World Padel Tour tournament to be held in Argentina.

Sunday's final, held in front of a passionate crowd of almost 15,000 spectators at the Super Domo in La Rioja, saw the young pairing fall in a hard-fought duel of more than two hours and three sets to compatriots Gemma Triay and Ale Salazar (6-7, 6-4, 6-1).

González and Ortega started off on the front foot in the first set, which, through pure persistence and energy, they eventually won the tie-break (6-7).

In the second set, the same tone was maintained. However, thanks to Triay's pure power, their opponents managed to break the number three pairing's serve and take the second set (6-4).

The third set was all or nothing. But it was Triay and Salazar who had the coolest heads and, without making any unforced errors, they sealed the 6-1 win.

In the end, González and Ortega had to settle for the runners-up spot, but can come away with the feeling that they're now competing at a very high level. To be in contention for titles just two tournaments into the Tour shows how far they've come.