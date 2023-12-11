Bea González further expands her trophy collection

Marina Rivas Monday, 11 December 2023, 07:49 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Malaga padel star Bea González and her partner, the Argentinian Delfi Brea, prolonged their stunning winning streak this Sunday by claiming the Milan Premier Padel title - their third tournament victory on the bounce.

Their win on Italian soil, where they didn't drop a set, saw them wrap up 2023 as the most decorated pair on this particular tour, backed by Qatar Sports Investment and the FIP.

In the final, they won a thrilling 6-0 set in just 23 minutes, followed by a hard-fought tie-break win against Ale Salazar (former world number one) and Sofia Araújo, from Portugal.

This triumph adds to their seven-title haul this year which sees the duo shaping up to be the ones to beat in the upcoming season.

Their final challenge this year is at the World Padel Tour Master Final in Barcelona, where they aim to become the youngest ever duo to claim this prestigious title.