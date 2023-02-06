Tickets go on sale this week for Basketball World Cup warm-up competition in Malaga Spain, the US and Slovenia will face off at the Martín Carpena arena in Malaga in August

Tickets for a three-team warm-up competition for the FIBA Basketball World Cup, which will take place in Malaga, will go on sale this Wednesday, 8 February, at 12 noon.

The Martín Carpena sports arena in Malaga city will host matches between the national teams of Spain, the United States and Slovenia from 11 to 13 August.

This tournament, billed as the Centenary Tournament of the Spanish Federation, will be a unique opportunity for basketball fans in the south of Spain to see some of the best players in the world first hand.

Prices for the three matches will range from 120 euros to 1,000 euros.

Tickets can be purchased directly from the Federation's website.