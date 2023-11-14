Azahara Muñoz returns 'home' as the Ladies European Tour draws to a close in Marbella

Marina Rivas Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Spanish golfer Azahara Muñoz is set to make a highly anticipated return to her hometown of Marbella as she gears up to compete in the prestigious Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España.

The Olympic athlete from San Pedro has her sights set on clinching her third title at the upcoming event, scheduled to take place from 23 to 26 November at the Club de Golf Las Brisas in Marbella.

While Muñoz missed out on the chance to be part of the European team that secured a historic victory at the Solheim Cup in Casares, she is eagerly anticipating her homecoming this November when the winner of the Race to Costa del Sol, the coveted Ladies European Tour Order of Merit, will be determined.

Sponsored by the Junta de Andalucía regional government, with funding from the EU, Turismo Costa del Sol and Acosol, this event marks the grand finale of the Ladies European Tour (LET) calendar.

In good form

Muñoz, one of the favourites to win the competition, arrives in top form following her recent stellar performance on the LPGA Tour. Securing second place alongside American golfer Alison Lee at The Annika, she finished a mere three strokes behind the victor, Lilia Vu.

Expressing her excitement about returning to Marbella, Muñoz said, following the confirmation of her participation in the Malaga event, that she was "thrilled to be back competing in the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España".

"This tournament holds special significance for me as it not only takes place in my hometown, allowing me to feel the support of my family and friends, but it also brings back fond memories as I have secured victory twice before [in 2016 and 2017]. Achieving a third victory in this tournament would be a dream come true."